Tencent Games’ autobattler Chess Rush announces global tournament week after release

Chess Rush, Tencent Games’ new autobattler title, has announced the Global Star Challenge, which will be the first tournament for the game.

Chess Rush is a turn-based strategy game for Android and iOS, which was released after the likes of Auto Chess, Dota Underlords, and Teamfight Tactics. The game has a roster of 50+ heroes and pits players against seven other people in 10+ minute matches.

Chess Rush on Twitter 3 FREE PHONES for ONE OF YOU! What are you waiting for?

Just a week after its global release, the Chess Rush Global Star Challenge has been announced. This tournament will feature eight players from eight different countries, which have actually not been revealed. Instead, the game’s Twitter account urged players to comment which countries they would like to see in the mobile esports tournament.

And while the game’s Facebook account has also mentioned more events and giveaways, there doesn’t seem to be any more details about the Star Challenge, including the prize pool, dates, or registration.