Supercell unveils CRL World Finals 9-win challenge offering a Legendary chest and more

Complete nine wins without losing three times to get all the rewards.

Each of the eight teams competing in the Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 have made a deck for the nine-win challenge in the game.

The challenge will happen in Clash Royale from Nov. 22 to 26. Players have to select one of the decks created by the teams and get nine wins to complete the challenge. If a player loses three times, they will be out of the challenge. However, you will be able to continue to play by spending some gems.

A lot of exciting rewards will be given out in this challenge. This includes gold, a legendary chest, and more.

Here are the decks created by each team.

Nova Esports

Image via Supercell

PONOS

Image via Supercell

W.EDGM

Image via Supercell

FAV Gaming

Image via Supercell

SK Gaming

Image via Supercell

Team Queso

Image via Supercell

Tribe Gaming

Image via Supercell

paiN Gaming

Image via Supercell

The Clash Royale League (CRL) World Finals 2020 will happen on Dec. 5 and 6 in Shanghai. Teams will be competing for the title of world champions and a share of the prize pool. So far, no other details about the World Finals have been announced yet.