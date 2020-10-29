Supercell nerfs Amber, fixes several bugs in Brawl Stars hotfix

Supercell introduced many changes to Brawl Stars a week ago, including the release of the latest Legendary Brawler Amber, new gadgets, and other features.

But the developer quickly realized that Amber was too powerful and discovered some bugs that came along with the update. It released a hotfix earlier today, though, to make the necessary adjustments.

Here are the full patch notes for the latest Brawl Stars hotfix.

Quest generation changes

Quests are now generated more evenly between Brawler and Game Mode Quests.

Brawlers now have a higher chance to receive duplicate Quests.

There will now be Quests available on the first day of a new season.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue which caused Amber’s Super to deal only one damage if she was defeated just before igniting the fire fluid.

Fixed an issue which caused Tara’s healing shade to ignite Amber’s fire fluid.

Fixed an issue which allowed Gene Super to pull enemies into a teleport.

Fixed an issue which caused Bo’s mines to not trigger at all if Bo died while using Tripwire.

Fixed an issue causing teleports to activate Max’s Gadget heal.

Fixed issues with multiple healing effects that were ignoring game mode limitations to healing in Graveyard Shift.

Fixed a crash issue in Brawl Ball if a goal was scored and no one had touched the ball.

Amber balance

Health reduced from 3,300 to 3,000.

Super damage reduced from 2,000 to 1,800.

Super charge rate from Main Attack reduced by 25 percent (17 hits to 22 hits).

Super charge rate from Super Attack reduced by 16 percent.

Fixed an issue which caused Amber to gain increased Super charge rate from Super Attack with increased Power Levels.

These nerfs to Amber are significant. They should make her more balanced, instead of offering an unfair advantage to players who could pay to play her without needing to earn her in loot boxes.

Meanwhile, the Brawl-o-ween challenge that will grant fans numerous rewards, including a free exclusive Halloween-themed skin, starts in two days. Players need to win 12 matches to earn the Brawl-o-ween Rosa skin and a pack of exclusive pins. The challenge will only be active for 48 hours, though, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2.