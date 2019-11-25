Several sources leak PUBG Mobile Season 11 rewards

As PUBG Mobile season 10 its end, several sources have leaked the rewards of the upcoming season.

The supposed rewards would include skins for the MK14, the parachute, and for your character. The main colors chosen for the Season 11 rewards are red, white and black, according to the leaks.

Season 11 of PUBG Mobile will be released on Jan. 5, 2020. It will bring new missions for regular players and for those who got the Royal Pass, in addition to new weapons (MP5K), vehicles (Zima), companions and a new attachment (Canted Sight).