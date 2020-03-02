Season 4 of CoD Mobile features new characters, map, and events

After the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3 ended, features of the upcoming season were revealed by Activision yesterday in a community update.

The newest season and its battle pass is called Disavowed and features two new character adding up to both existing ones: John “Soap” Mactavish and Urban Tracker, as well as new events, new gear, and new cosmetics.

A new #CODMobile season has BEGUN! New Battle Pass, new objectives and of course…

📦 NEW GEAR! 📦 pic.twitter.com/z1q7DNLhga — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 1, 2020

Starting March 1, several events began as soon as Season 11 kicked off. It includes the H.I.V.E event, which created time-limited challenges in Multiplayer mode to win points and earn the Operator Skill H.I.V.E. after reaching 100 points.

Rewards are also offered for players who want to test out the new map exclusive to CoD: Mobile, Cage. They can earn rewards by playing up to 8 matches on the new map, which is all about close-range. The map isn’t part of the ranked pool yet. Other rewards can be earned only by logging in every day for 14 days. The event ends on March 22.

The Season 4 update is 59MB for Android. If you download the newest version before March 6, you’ll get three rewards. Both weekly challenges, which started on Feb. 28, are still ongoing and will end on March 3.

The highly popular Zombie mode will be removed from the game on March 25.

“We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire,” Activision said. ” We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

Instead, the game mode Hardpoint, which consists of defending one point on the map, has become a permanent mode, thanks to its popularity among the players. Elite players also can play the game mode in Ranked.

Season 4, Disavowed, will last until March 31.