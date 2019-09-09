Rosters for the fall season of Clash Royale League West unveiled

The fall season of the Clash Royale League (CRL) West region will begin on Sept. 14 and the league’s 12 rosters have been revealed.

The season will run from Sept. 14 to Oct. 20 at the OGN Super Arena in California. Teams will play each week on Saturday and Sunday. All games will be broadcasted on the Clash Royale Esports YouTube channel starting at 12pm CT.

The results of this season will determine which teams will represent the West at the 2019 Clash Royale League World Championship. The Clash Royale Esports Twitter account unveiled all of the rosters for this season in a series of tweets. Most players from the Spring Split will once again be in action this fall.

Complexity, Immortals, and Misfits Gaming will be fielding the same roster as last split. Dignitas, SK Gaming, Cream Esports, and Pain Gaming will have one new face on their team while Tribe Gaming and Team Liquid made two changes to their rosters.

Complexity, Team Queso, Tribe Gaming, and Team Liquid will have five-man squads this season with one substitute while the remaining teams will play with four players.

Here are the rosters for the fall season of CRL West 2019.

Complexity

Image via Supercell

Immortals

Image via Supercell

Team Queso

Image via Supercell

NRG

Image via Supercell

Fnatic

Image via Supercell

Pain Gaming

Image via Supercell

SK Gaming

Image via Supercell

Tribe Gaming

Image via Supercell

Cream Esports

Image via Supercell

Team Liquid

Image via Supercell

Misfits Gaming

Image via Supercell

Dignitas

Image via Supercell

Just like CRL Asia, a group selection show should be streamed in the coming days before the season starts on Saturday, Sept. 14.