Rockets-only mode is live in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile now has a rockets-only mode where all players are equipped with the SMRS rocket launcher.

The mode pits two teams of five players against each other. Even if you don’t have the SMRS rocket launcher unlocked in your loadout, you can still use the weapon in the rockets-only mode. The first team to reach 30 points gets the win.

Players can enjoy this mode until Nov. 7. A rocket-only challenge has also dropped in the events section of the game. Players can complete a variety of missions to earn battle crates and credits, which can be used to purchase items in the store.

Screengrab via Activision

With this, there are now three featured modes available in the game. Alongside the rocket-only mode, there is the Standoff- Halloween and Gun Game. The Standoff Halloween is open for another three days while the Gun Game can be played until Nov. 14.