Gun Game has arrived in Call of Duty: Mobile

Activision has introduced a classic Call of Duty game mode to the new mobile version of the franchise. Gun Game is now available as a limited-time mode in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Gun Game will be playable for 31 days, pitting 10 players against each other. The goal of the mode is to reach 200 points or 20 kills—each kill grants 10 points. But after every kill, your weapon automatically switches, so you can’t use any standard loadouts in this mode.

You have to fight your way to 200 points with each kill coming from a different weapon, including shotguns, sniper rifles, and even the rocket launcher. The last kill is the toughest because players are required to get it with a knife. The time limit for the mode is 10 minutes, but matches generally don’t take that long.

Image via Activision

With the introduction of Gun Game, CoD: Mobile now has two solo, limited-time modes. The Free-for-All mode was unveiled on Oct. 11 and it’ll be available until Oct. 18.

It’s not surprising to see Activision adding a variety of modes just two weeks after the game’s launch. CoD: Mobile got off to an explosive start, crossing 100 million downloads just a week after its release.