Free-for-All limited-time mode coming to Call of Duty: Mobile on Oct. 11

An iconic multiplayer mode from nearly all Call of Duty games is coming to the mobile iteration. Players will be able to drop into Free-for-All from Oct. 11 to 17.

In this limited-time mode, it’s every man for himself. Once a player reaches a certain threshold of eliminations, they’ll be crowned the winner. This mode won’t contain any teams, unlike all other game modes that are available in Call of Duty: Mobile multiplayer.

Free-for-All is similar to a solo battle royale mode. Players have to survive on their own, but they’ll use their multiplayer loadouts rather than picking up loot.

Free-for-All will be playable on all maps that are available in CoD: Mobile.

The introduction of Free-for-All increases the total number of core game modes to six: Frontline, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Search and Destroy, and practice. Although it’s a temporary mode right now, if Free-for-All is played enough, it’ll most likely be fully implemented in the future.

The additional content doesn’t end here, though. Activision and Tencent are developing a Zombies mode that will be introduced to CoD: Mobile soon. This will be a linear game mode with several missions rather than the historic survival mode from the Black Ops series.

CoD: Mobile has been a huge success for Activision. The game recently hit over 100,000 million downloads just a week after its official release, beating Fortnite and PUBG’s release on mobile devices by a large margin, according to SensorTower.