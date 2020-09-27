Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 4

One team will advance to the World Finals.

Image via Supercell

The fourth qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is taking place from Sept. 25 to 27. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and one slot to the World Finals later this year.

The monthly qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. They will play in a double-elimination format with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs on Sunday. The winner of the playoffs will qualify for the 2020 World Finals.

Here are the results of the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 qualifier four:

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B. Indian Clashers and Tribe Gaming have made it to the playoffs from Group A. In Group B, x6tence and Dark Tangent have advanced to the playoffs.

Group A

Screengrab via ESL

Group B

Screengrab via ESL

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day two: Saturday, Sept. 26

Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)

Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Dark Tangent1393.6 percent
Nova Imperium1391.2 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Tribe Gaming1390.8 percent
Nova Esports1192.4 percent

Dark Tangent vs. x6tence (Group B)

x6tence won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Dark Tangent1284.2 percent
x6tence1391.6 percent

Indian Clashers vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)

Indian Clashers won on higher average overall damage.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Indian Clashers1292.6 percent
Tribe Gaming1291.8 percent

Day one: Friday, Sept. 25

Nova Imperium vs. NoLex (Group B)

Nova Imperium won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Nova Imperium1295.6 percent
NoLex1178 percent

Silent Snipers vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Nova won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Silent Snipers1185.4 percent
Nova Esports1289.8 percent

NoLex vs. x6tence (Group B)

x6tence won on higher average overall damage.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
NoLex1183.2 percent
x6tence1187.6 percent

Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)

Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Dark Tangent1191 percent
Nova Imperium1185 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Tribe Gaming1395.4 percent
Nova Esports1088.6 percent

Indian Clashers vs. Silent Snipers (Group A)

Indian Clashers won on stars.

TeamStarsAverage Overall Damage
Indian Clashers1190.2 percent
Silent Snipers1082.2 percent