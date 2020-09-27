Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 4

The fourth qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is taking place from Sept. 25 to 27. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and one slot to the World Finals later this year.

The monthly qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. They will play in a double-elimination format with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs on Sunday. The winner of the playoffs will qualify for the 2020 World Finals.

Here are the results of the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 qualifier four:

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B. Indian Clashers and Tribe Gaming have made it to the playoffs from Group A. In Group B, x6tence and Dark Tangent have advanced to the playoffs.

Group A

Group B

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day two: Saturday, Sept. 26

Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)

Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Dark Tangent 13 93.6 percent Nova Imperium 13 91.2 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Tribe Gaming 13 90.8 percent Nova Esports 11 92.4 percent

Dark Tangent vs. x6tence (Group B)

x6tence won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Dark Tangent 12 84.2 percent x6tence 13 91.6 percent

Indian Clashers vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)

Indian Clashers won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Indian Clashers 12 92.6 percent Tribe Gaming 12 91.8 percent

Day one: Friday, Sept. 25

Nova Imperium vs. NoLex (Group B)

Nova Imperium won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Nova Imperium 12 95.6 percent NoLex 11 78 percent

Silent Snipers vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Nova won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Silent Snipers 11 85.4 percent Nova Esports 12 89.8 percent

NoLex vs. x6tence (Group B)

x6tence won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage NoLex 11 83.2 percent x6tence 11 87.6 percent

Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)

Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Dark Tangent 11 91 percent Nova Imperium 11 85 percent

Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)

Tribe won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Tribe Gaming 13 95.4 percent Nova Esports 10 88.6 percent

Indian Clashers vs. Silent Snipers (Group A)

Indian Clashers won on stars.