Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship qualifier 4

The fourth qualifier for the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 is taking place from Sept. 25 to 27. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $45,000 prize pool and one slot to the World Finals later this year.
The monthly qualifiers were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each. They will play in a double-elimination format with the top two teams from each group advancing to the playoffs on Sunday. The winner of the playoffs will qualify for the 2020 World Finals.
Here are the results of the Clash of Clans World Championship 2020 qualifier four:
Group Stage Bracket
Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B. Indian Clashers and Tribe Gaming have made it to the playoffs from Group A. In Group B, x6tence and Dark Tangent have advanced to the playoffs.
Group A
Group B
Match-wise results for the Group Stage
Day two: Saturday, Sept. 26
Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)
Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Dark Tangent
|13
|93.6 percent
|Nova Imperium
|13
|91.2 percent
Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)
Tribe won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Tribe Gaming
|13
|90.8 percent
|Nova Esports
|11
|92.4 percent
Dark Tangent vs. x6tence (Group B)
x6tence won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Dark Tangent
|12
|84.2 percent
|x6tence
|13
|91.6 percent
Indian Clashers vs. Tribe Gaming (Group A)
Indian Clashers won on higher average overall damage.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Indian Clashers
|12
|92.6 percent
|Tribe Gaming
|12
|91.8 percent
Day one: Friday, Sept. 25
Nova Imperium vs. NoLex (Group B)
Nova Imperium won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Nova Imperium
|12
|95.6 percent
|NoLex
|11
|78 percent
Silent Snipers vs. Nova Esports (Group A)
Nova won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Silent Snipers
|11
|85.4 percent
|Nova Esports
|12
|89.8 percent
NoLex vs. x6tence (Group B)
x6tence won on higher average overall damage.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|NoLex
|11
|83.2 percent
|x6tence
|11
|87.6 percent
Dark Tangent vs. Nova Imperium (Group B)
Dark Tangent won on higher average overall damage.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Dark Tangent
|11
|91 percent
|Nova Imperium
|11
|85 percent
Tribe Gaming vs. Nova Esports (Group A)
Tribe won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Tribe Gaming
|13
|95.4 percent
|Nova Esports
|10
|88.6 percent
Indian Clashers vs. Silent Snipers (Group A)
Indian Clashers won on stars.
|Team
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|Indian Clashers
|11
|90.2 percent
|Silent Snipers
|10
|82.2 percent