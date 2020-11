Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020

Eight teams are competing for the title of world champions.

The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 is being played from Nov. 27 to 29. Eight teams from around the world are competing in the World Finals.

Besides the title of world champions, a prize pool of $1 million is up for grabs. The finals are being played online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can tune into the matches on the Clash of Clans YouTube channel.

Group Stage Bracket

Here are bracket results for both groups, A and B. ATN.aTTAx and x6tence have qualified for the playoffs from group A while QueeN Walkers and Vatang have made it from group B.

Group A

Group B

Match-wise results for the Group Stage

Day two: Saturday, Nov. 28

Vatang vs. Ni Chang Dance (Group B)

Vatang won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Vatang 15 100 percent Ni Chang Dance 14 98 percent

x6tence vs. H.T Family (Group A)

x6tence won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage x6tence 13 96.6 percent H.T Family 12 94.6 percent

Vatang vs. QueeN Walkers (Group B)

QueeN Walkers won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Vatang 10 80.4 percent QueeN Walkers 13 96. 2 percent

ATN.aTTaX vs. x6tence (Group A)

ATN.aTTaX won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage ATN.aTTaX 14 97.4 percent x6tence 12 94 percent

Day one: Friday, Nov. 27

EleVen Original vs. Ni Chang Dance (Group B)

Ni Chang Dance won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage eleVen Original 13 97.8 percent Ni Chang Dance 15 100 percent

H.T Family vs. Darkest MuZhan (Group A)

H.T Family won on higher average overall damage.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage H.T Family 12 86.8 percent Darkest MuZhan 12 83.2 percent

Ni Chang Dance vs. QueeN Walkers (Group B)

QueeN Walkers won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Ni Chang Dance 13 97.4 percent QueeN Walkers 14 94.4 percent

Vatang vs. eleVen Original

Vatang won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage Vatang 12 90.4 percent eleVen Original 11 84.2 percent

X6tence vs. Darkest MuZhan (Group A)

X6tence won on stars.

Team Stars Average Overall Damage x6tence 13 88.2 percent Darkest MuZhan 11 88.2 percent

ATN.aTTax vs. H.T Family (Group A)

ATN.aTTax won on stars.