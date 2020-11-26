How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020

Eight teams are competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool.

The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 27 to 29. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

It will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the eight teams in the finals have qualified through the six qualifiers which were held throughout the year. Two more teams, eleVen Original and H.T Family, have made it to the finals through an in-game wildcard voting that happened earlier this month.

Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020.

Format

The World Championship Finals has two stages: the groups and the playoffs.

The eight teams have been divided into two groups, A and B, for the group stage.

They will compete in a double-elimination bracket with the top two teams qualifying for the playoffs.

The playoffs will only have semifinals and finals.

Teams and Groups

Group A

ATN.aTTax

H.T Family

X6tence

Darkest MuZhan

Group B

Vatang

eleVen Original

Ni Chang Dance

QueeN Walkers

Matchups

Nov. 27 (day one)

Group A

ATN.aTTax vs. H.T Family

X6tence vs. Darkest MuZhan

Losing team of match one vs. losing team of match two

Group B

Vatang vs. eleVen Original

Ni Chang Dance vs. QueeN Walkers

Losing team of match-three vs. losing team of match four

Nov. 28 (day two)

Group A and B

Winning team one vs. Winning team two

Decider one vs. Decider two

Day three

Semifinals and Finals

Prize Pool

The $1 million prize pool will be split as follows:

First place: $300,000

Second place: $150,000

Third to fourth place: $70,000

Fifth to eighth place: $35,000

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the Clash of Clans YouTube channel. It will begin at 9am CT.