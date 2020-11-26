How to watch the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020

The Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020 will be played on Nov. 27 to 29. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $1 million prize pool and the title of world champions.
It will be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Six of the eight teams in the finals have qualified through the six qualifiers which were held throughout the year. Two more teams, eleVen Original and H.T Family, have made it to the finals through an in-game wildcard voting that happened earlier this month.
Here is everything you need to know about the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2020.
Format
- The World Championship Finals has two stages: the groups and the playoffs.
- The eight teams have been divided into two groups, A and B, for the group stage.
- They will compete in a double-elimination bracket with the top two teams qualifying for the playoffs.
- The playoffs will only have semifinals and finals.
Teams and Groups
Group A
- ATN.aTTax
- H.T Family
- X6tence
- Darkest MuZhan
Group B
- Vatang
- eleVen Original
- Ni Chang Dance
- QueeN Walkers
Matchups
Nov. 27 (day one)
Group A
- ATN.aTTax vs. H.T Family
- X6tence vs. Darkest MuZhan
- Losing team of match one vs. losing team of match two
Group B
- Vatang vs. eleVen Original
- Ni Chang Dance vs. QueeN Walkers
- Losing team of match-three vs. losing team of match four
Nov. 28 (day two)
Group A and B
- Winning team one vs. Winning team two
- Decider one vs. Decider two
Day three
- Semifinals and Finals
Prize Pool
The $1 million prize pool will be split as follows:
- First place: $300,000
- Second place: $150,000
- Third to fourth place: $70,000
- Fifth to eighth place: $35,000
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the Clash of Clans YouTube channel. It will begin at 9am CT.