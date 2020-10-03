Results for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 October finals

Eight teams in the 2020 World Finals will be locked after this monthly finals.

The last monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is being played on Oct. 3 and 4. After this, the eight teams at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be locked in.

The monthly finals were supposed to be an offline event at Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 teams from around the world are competing in the October finals.

These twelve teams are from four regions: North America/LATAM, Europe/MENA, South LATAM, and APAC. There are three teams from each region who will compete single round-robin format within their own group to decide the regional winners.

Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship October monthly finals.

Oct. 3 (Saturday)

Europe/ MENA Finals

SK Gaming won the Europe Finals.

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

SK Gaming vs. Tribe Gaming

SK Gaming won 3-1.

Siege on Some Assembly Required: 2-1 Tribe

Brawl Ball on Sneaky Fields: 2-0 SK

Bounty on Shooting Star: 2-0 SK

Heist on Kaboom Canyon: 2-0 SK

Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple

Codemagic Purple won 3-0.

Bounty on Excel: 2-1 Codemagic

Siege on Olive Branch: 2-1 Codemagic

Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 Codemagic

SK Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple

SK Gaming won 3-1.

Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 SK

Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-0 Codemagic

Heist on G.G. Mortuary: 2-0 SK

Siege on Junk Park: 2-0 SK

APAC Finals

PSG Esports won the APAC Finals.

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise results:

PSG Esports vs. Jupiter

PSG won 3-1.

Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 PSG

Heist on Safe Zone: 2-0 Jupiter

Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-1 PSG

Bounty on Excel: 2-0 PSG

Jupiter vs. Kiwami

Jupiter won 3-0.

Heist on Kaboom Canyon: 2-1 Jupiter

Siege on Junk Park: 2-1 Jupiter

Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-0 Jupiter

PSG Esports vs. Kiwami

PSG won 3-1.