Results for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 October finals

The last monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is being played on Oct. 3 and 4. After this, the eight teams at the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020 will be locked in.
The monthly finals were supposed to be an offline event at Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 12 teams from around the world are competing in the October finals.
These twelve teams are from four regions: North America/LATAM, Europe/MENA, South LATAM, and APAC. There are three teams from each region who will compete single round-robin format within their own group to decide the regional winners.
Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship October monthly finals.
Oct. 3 (Saturday)
Europe/ MENA Finals
SK Gaming won the Europe Finals.
Here are the matchwise results:
SK Gaming vs. Tribe Gaming
SK Gaming won 3-1.
- Siege on Some Assembly Required: 2-1 Tribe
- Brawl Ball on Sneaky Fields: 2-0 SK
- Bounty on Shooting Star: 2-0 SK
- Heist on Kaboom Canyon: 2-0 SK
Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple
Codemagic Purple won 3-0.
- Bounty on Excel: 2-1 Codemagic
- Siege on Olive Branch: 2-1 Codemagic
- Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 Codemagic
SK Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple
SK Gaming won 3-1.
- Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 SK
- Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-0 Codemagic
- Heist on G.G. Mortuary: 2-0 SK
- Siege on Junk Park: 2-0 SK
APAC Finals
PSG Esports won the APAC Finals.
Here are the matchwise results:
PSG Esports vs. Jupiter
PSG won 3-1.
- Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-1 PSG
- Heist on Safe Zone: 2-0 Jupiter
- Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-1 PSG
- Bounty on Excel: 2-0 PSG
Jupiter vs. Kiwami
Jupiter won 3-0.
- Heist on Kaboom Canyon: 2-1 Jupiter
- Siege on Junk Park: 2-1 Jupiter
- Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-0 Jupiter
PSG Esports vs. Kiwami
PSG won 3-1.
- Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-0 PSG
- Bounty on Snake Prairie: 2-0 Kiwami
- Gem Grab on Crystal Arcade: 2-0 PSG
- Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-0 PSG