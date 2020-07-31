How to watch the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 August finals

Qualification points for the World Finals 2020 are up for grabs.

The sixth monthly final for the Brawl Stars Championship will be held on Aug. 1 and 2. The competition has a $62,500 prize pool and will grant crucial qualification points for the 2020 World Finals later this year.

The top three teams from each region’s online qualifiers are playing in this monthly final. There are four regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

The monthly finals were supposed to be an offline event in Katowice, Poland. But due to health concerns and international travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, they’re being held online. Several changes to the format were made to enable the monthly finals to be held online.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 August monthly finals:

Format

To ensure that teams aren’t at a ping disadvantage in the monthly finals, each region’s teams will only compete among themselves.

There will be a group play featuring the three teams in a single round-robin format.

Each match will be the best-of-three sets while each set will be the best-of-five matches.

Teams

North America

Tempo Storm

Omen Elite

Kosmos Esports

Europe

Tribe Gaming

Codemagic Purple

SK Gaming

Latin America

INTZ

B4 Esprots

Black Lions BR

APAC

Jupiter

B-Boy

SK Miracle

Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 1 (Day one)

Asia Finals: 3am CT

Europe Finals: 5am CT

Sunday, Aug. 2 (Day two)

LATAM: 9am CT

North America: 11am CT

Prize pool and qualification points

Since each region is competing separately, the prize pool has been split four ways as well. North America and LATAM have an equal prize pool of $12,250, while it’s $19,000 for Europe and Asia.

Here’s how it’s been split:

North America and LATAM

First place: 50 points and $9,000

Second place: 30 points and $2,000

Third place: 20 points and $1,250

Europe and APAC

First place: 70 points and $9,000

Second place: 50 points and $6,000

Third place: 40 points and $4,000

Stream

The games will be livestreamed on the official Brawl Stars YouTube channel.