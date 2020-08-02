Results for Brawl Stars Championship August finals

The August monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is being played on Aug. 1 and 2. A total of 12 teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $62,500 and qualification points to the World Finals.
The finals were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship August finals. The results are being updated live.
Aug. 1 (Saturday)
Europe/ MEA Finals
SK Gaming won the Europe/ MEA finals. Here are the overall standings:
Here are the matchwise-results:
Codemagic Purple vs. SK Gaming
SK won 3-0.
- Gem Grab on Stone Front: 2-0 SK
- Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-0 SK
- Siege on Olive Branch: 2-0 SK
Tribe Gaming vs. SK Gaming
SK won 3-1.
- Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-1 Tribe
- Heist on Crossroads: 2-0 SK
- Gem Grab on Stone Fort: 2-0 SK
- Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-0 SK
Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple
Tribe won 3-1.
- Siege on Some Assembly Required: 2-1 Tribe
- Bounty on Deeper Danger: 2-0 Tribe
- Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 Codemagic
- Heist on Sandy Gems: 2-1 Tribe
APAC Finals
B-boy won the APAC finals. Here are the overall standings:
Here are the matchwise-results:
SK Gaming Miracle vs. B-boy
B-boy won 3-1.
- Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-0 B-boy
- Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-0 B-boy
- Heist on Hot Potato: 2-0 SK Miracle
- Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-1 B-boy
Jupiter vs. B-boy
B-boy won 3-1.
- Heist on Pit Stop: 2-0 B-boy
- Brawl Ball on Penalty Kick: 2-1 B-boy
- Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-1 Jupiter
- Bounty on Layer Cake: 2-0 B-boy
Jupiter vs. SK Gaming Miracle
Jupiter won 3-0.
- Gem Grab on Hard Rock Mine: 2-0 Jupiter
- Siege on Factory Rush: 2-1 Jupiter
- Bounty on Heat Wave: 2-0 Jupiter