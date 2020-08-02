Results for Brawl Stars Championship August finals

The teams are fighting for qualification points to the 2020 World Finals.

The August monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 is being played on Aug. 1 and 2. A total of 12 teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $62,500 and qualification points to the World Finals.

The finals were supposed to be an offline event at the ESL Studio in Katowice, Poland. They are being played online, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the results for the Brawl Stars Championship August finals. The results are being updated live.

Aug. 1 (Saturday)

Europe/ MEA Finals

SK Gaming won the Europe/ MEA finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise-results:

Codemagic Purple vs. SK Gaming

SK won 3-0.

Gem Grab on Stone Front: 2-0 SK

Brawl Ball on Super Stadium: 2-0 SK

Siege on Olive Branch: 2-0 SK

Tribe Gaming vs. SK Gaming

SK won 3-1.

Bounty on Canal Grande: 2-1 Tribe

Heist on Crossroads: 2-0 SK

Gem Grab on Stone Fort: 2-0 SK

Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-0 SK

Tribe Gaming vs. Codemagic Purple

Tribe won 3-1.

Siege on Some Assembly Required: 2-1 Tribe

Bounty on Deeper Danger: 2-0 Tribe

Brawl Ball on Triple Dribble: 2-0 Codemagic

Heist on Sandy Gems: 2-1 Tribe

APAC Finals

B-boy won the APAC finals. Here are the overall standings:

Screengrab via Supercell

Here are the matchwise-results:

SK Gaming Miracle vs. B-boy

B-boy won 3-1.

Brawl Ball on Backyard Bowl: 2-0 B-boy

Gem Grab on Minecraft Madness: 2-0 B-boy

Heist on Hot Potato: 2-0 SK Miracle

Siege on Nuts and Bolts: 2-1 B-boy

Jupiter vs. B-boy

B-boy won 3-1.

Heist on Pit Stop: 2-0 B-boy

Brawl Ball on Penalty Kick: 2-1 B-boy

Gem Grab on Double Swoosh: 2-1 Jupiter

Bounty on Layer Cake: 2-0 B-boy

Jupiter vs. SK Gaming Miracle

Jupiter won 3-0.