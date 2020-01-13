Registration website for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 crashes due to overload

The overwhelming response to registrations for the Free Fire India Championship 2020, which opened on Jan. 11, resulted in the website crashing.

Garena Free Fire posted on Facebook about the issue and assured players that the problem is being fixed. It appears that the site is now up and running.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 is the second major esports tournament for the game in the country. The last one was the Free Fire India Today League, where Team Nawabzade emerged as the winners.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 features a prize pool of about $49,000 and is open for everybody in the country. Players can form teams to register for the tournament before Jan. 26 to enter the qualifier stage. The top 22 teams from the qualifier stage will make it to the league stage where they’ll be joined the top two teams from the Free Fire India Today League—Team Nawabzade and Nightmare.

From here, the top 12 teams will qualify for the grand finals where the winner will walk away with bragging rights and over $20,000.

Free Fire has emerged as the next big mobile esports title over the last year. The 50-player battle royale game has been shattering viewership records, like at the recent Free Fire World Series 2019, which peaked at over two million viewers.