PUBG Mobile season 13 Toy Playground now live

Season 13, named Toy Playground, kicked off last night in PUBG Mobile. It brought a new competitive season, including new rewards and a new battle pass.

Players ranked Gold or above in this season will earn exclusive cosmetics. Those who ranked and finished top 10 five times in Gold tier or above will receive a suit. The Platinum tier will offer a headgear and Diamond tier will reward players with a weapon skin.

Like a kid with a new toy, get pumped for PUBG Mobile Season 13: Toy Playground—live today!



Grab colorful gear, get slick new outfits, and attack some maps: https://t.co/tNcNZxcj04 pic.twitter.com/h8DJYjODvF — App Store (@AppStore) May 13, 2020

The traditional rewards are also featured for Crown, Ace, and Conqueror tiers, the highest levels that can be reached in the game. Players also received rewards for their ranking in season 12.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

The new battle pass was also released with the latest season. It features toy-themed cosmetics with flashy colors. Players who purchased the Elite Pass, or Elite Pass Plus with UC, will get various rewards such as more exclusive cosmetics, a cute matryoshka-themed backpack skin, and other rewards in addition to the advantages of the upgraded passes.

Players who don’t purchase the Pass, though, still get rewards by reaching certain tier levels after earning points with daily missions and challenges. Tier 20 unlocks the foxtrot emote, tier 30 offers the Rock ‘n’ Roll parachute skin, and Tier 50 rewards players with the flashy Toy Alliance skin for the P92 gun, for example.

The Royale Pass has 100 tiers overall and will end on July 12. The Premium Crates were also updated, now featuring the Lieutenant Parsec outfit.