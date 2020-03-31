PUBG Mobile offers rewards for playing Arena TDM and Payload modes

The game will reward you for using the PlayLab and Arena.

PUBG Mobile players who enjoy testing game modes can rejoice. Special rewards were introduced for playing the Arena Team Deathmatch and Payload limited-time modes last night.

Players who join Arena TDM games from March 31 to April 2 will get more supply crates and will be able to get the same rewards by playing the Payload mode from April 3 to 5.

Want some extra supply crates? 📦



Play Arena TDM from March 31st – April 2nd and Payload Mode from April 3rd – 5th to earn bonus scraps & more! #PUBGM #PUBGMOBILE



Play Now! https://t.co/nCGi4hAm6Y pic.twitter.com/N8enObE86V — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 31, 2020

Related: ESL partners with PUBG Mobile to create new esports initiatives

Contrary to the classic mode, Team Deathmatch has endless respawns and the win is earned by the player who gets the most points in the time limit, earned by killing enemies. The game mode for special rewards isn’t RageGear: TDM, but rather the TDM mode of the Arena tab on PUBG Mobile.

The other game mode with rewards is Payload, which belongs to the PlayLab tab. The PlayLab game modes are still subject to changes, which are made based on the community’s feedback and results, before becoming official game modes.

It’s a battle royale mode with different rules. Players can pick up the card of their killed teammate in their death box and bring them to a resurrecting beacon, similar to the mechanic seen in Apex Legends. Exclusive weapons and vehicles were created for the game mode, such as an Armored vehicle and NGL Grenade Launchers. The last update added the helicopter and the Super Weapon crate.

Meanwhile, a new item joined the shop, the Fullmetal Commando Set. Players who buy classic crates between March 31 and April 6 can get more chances of earning the limited-time set. The Puppet crate will be available until April 8 and the Masked Treasure, which gives up to 10 clown-themed items in exchange for UC, will end on April 17.

Screengrab via PUBG Mobile

Players can still enjoy season 12 and its exclusive rewards until May 11.