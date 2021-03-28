PSG Brawl Ball Cup 2021 kicks off in Brawl Stars

Complete nine wins without losing four time to get a new skin.

Supercell has teamed up with France-based soccer club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to bring the PSG Cup 2021 into Brawl Stars.

The PSG Cup 2021 is divided into the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals. Each stage will feature a new map on the Brawl Ball mode—Brawl Stars’ soccer-like mode. Players must get three wins in each stage for a total of nine wins to complete the challenge. If a player loses four times, they will be out of the cup.

Screengrab via Supercell

If a player manages to make it all the way through, they will be rewarded with the exclusive PSG Mike skin. The Cup will end on March 29.

Screengrab via Supercell

Related: Brawl Stars maintenance adds sanctions against Power League matchmaking abusers

Besides this, players will also get star points and tokens for each win in the PSG Cup 2021. These are as follows:

Quarterfinals

It will be played at Super Stadium. Win one: 75 Tokens Win two: 75 Tokens Win three: 1,000 Star Points



Semifinals

It will be played on Center Stage. Win four: 150 Tokens Win five: 150 Tokens Win six: 1,000 Star Points



Finals

It will be played on Clean Shot Win seven: 225 Tokens Win eight: 225 Tokens Win nine: 1,000 Star Points and PSG Mike skin



Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.