New balance changes hit Brawl Stars servers

Several balance changes were implemented in Brawl Stars earlier today.

Supercell adjusted the strength of over 10 brawlers, including buffs for Nani and Mr.P and nerfs for Gene.

Nani buff and more! 🤖📈



The balance changes are coming to the game shortly after this maintenance break!



— Brawl Stars (@BrawlStars) June 16, 2020

Here’s the list of changes:

Big Game: Health reduced by 20,000.

Carl: Main attack damage hits increased by 60.

Max: Main attack damage bullets increased by 20.

Mr. P: Health increased from 2,900 to 3,200.

Nani: Main attack reload speed increased by 10 percent.

Tara: Health increased from 3,200 to 3,400.

Bibi: Health decreased from 4,000 to 3,800.

Brock: Health decreased from 2,800 to 2,600.

Gene: Lamp blowout charges decreased by one.

Jacky: Pneumatic booster charges decreased by one.

A couple of bugs were also corrected by this update.

Meanwhile, the Red Dragon skin for Jessie can still be grabbed for free in the shop.

The Robo Rumble game mode will be available in three days, while the Showdown in Forsaken Falls will open tomorrow.

The active map for the classic game mode Gem Grab, Minecraft Madness, includes a train that can turn the tide of a game. It will also change tomorrow, though.

Players still have 19 days to complete the missions from Brawl Stars‘ first battle pass.