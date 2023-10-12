Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl event rewards listed

You have a lot of work to do if you want to earn all of these rewards.

The monopoly man moving a pumpkin with the help of a dog.
The Pumpkin Prowl event has taken over Monopoly GO and is a perfect way to start celebrating the spooky season with some incredible rewards.

If you’re hoping to participate in this Monopoly GO event and earn the many rewards it offers, you’ll want to get to work raising your Pumpkin Prowl level to obtain the required points for rewards as quickly as possible since this event won’t be live for long.

All Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl rewards

There are 48 different rewards you can unlock in the Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event.

Pumpkin Prowl LevelRequired PointsRewards
OneFiveCash
TwoFiveFive Prize Drop Chips
Three10One-Star Sticker Pack
Four75125 Dice Rolls
Five15Cash
Six1515
Seven20Eight Prize Drop Chips
Eight25Cash
Nine150230 Dice Rolls
103015 Prize Drop Chips
1135One-Star Sticker Pack
1240Cash
134520 Prize Drop Chips
14400550 Dice Rolls
1545Two-Star Sticker Pack
165010 minutes of Cash Grab
176030 Prize Drop Chips
1870Cash
19800950 Dice Rolls
2075Three-Star Sticker Pack
217040 Prize Drop Chips
228090 Dice Rolls
23100Cash
249001,000 Dice Rolls
25100Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
2611015 minutes of High Roller
2712560 Prize Drop Chips
28130125 Dice Rolls
291,000Jack-O’-Lantern Token
30140140 Dice Rolls
3114570 Prize Drop Chips
32150Cash
33175Four-Star Sticker Pack
341,8001,800 Dice Rolls
3525085 Prize Drop Chips
3630025 minutes of Rent Frenzy
37450Four-star Sticker Pack
38600Cash
394,0003,800 Dice Rolls
40700100 Prize Drop Chips
41800Five-Star Sticker Pack
42900800 Dice Rolls
433,000Cash
441,000130 Prize Drop Chips
451,100Five minutes of Cash Boost
461,200Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
471,300Cash
486,5006,500 Dice Rolls
Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
The Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event will be available from Oct. 12 to 16, so you have until it ends to collect as many of these rewards as you can.

