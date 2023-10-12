Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl event rewards listed

The Pumpkin Prowl event has taken over Monopoly GO and is a perfect way to start celebrating the spooky season with some incredible rewards.
If you’re hoping to participate in this Monopoly GO event and earn the many rewards it offers, you’ll want to get to work raising your Pumpkin Prowl level to obtain the required points for rewards as quickly as possible since this event won’t be live for long.
All Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl rewards
There are 48 different rewards you can unlock in the Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event.
|Pumpkin Prowl Level
|Required Points
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Five
|Five Prize Drop Chips
|Three
|10
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|Four
|75
|125 Dice Rolls
|Five
|15
|Cash
|Six
|15
|15
|Seven
|20
|Eight Prize Drop Chips
|Eight
|25
|Cash
|Nine
|150
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|30
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|35
|One-Star Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|400
|550 Dice Rolls
|15
|45
|Two-Star Sticker Pack
|16
|50
|10 minutes of Cash Grab
|17
|60
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|800
|950 Dice Rolls
|20
|75
|Three-Star Sticker Pack
|21
|70
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|80
|90 Dice Rolls
|23
|100
|Cash
|24
|900
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|25
|100
|Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|26
|110
|15 minutes of High Roller
|27
|125
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|28
|130
|125 Dice Rolls
|29
|1,000
|Jack-O’-Lantern Token
|30
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|31
|145
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Four-Star Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|36
|300
|25 minutes of Rent Frenzy
|37
|450
|Four-star Sticker Pack
|38
|600
|Cash
|39
|4,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|41
|800
|Five-Star Sticker Pack
|42
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|1,100
|Five minutes of Cash Boost
|46
|1,200
|Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
|47
|1,300
|Cash
|48
|6,500
|6,500 Dice Rolls
Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)
The Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event will be available from Oct. 12 to 16, so you have until it ends to collect as many of these rewards as you can.