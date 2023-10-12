Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl event rewards listed

You have a lot of work to do if you want to earn all of these rewards.

The Pumpkin Prowl event has taken over Monopoly GO and is a perfect way to start celebrating the spooky season with some incredible rewards.

If you’re hoping to participate in this Monopoly GO event and earn the many rewards it offers, you’ll want to get to work raising your Pumpkin Prowl level to obtain the required points for rewards as quickly as possible since this event won’t be live for long.

All Monopoly GO: Pumpkin Prowl rewards

There are 48 different rewards you can unlock in the Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event.

Pumpkin Prowl Level Required Points Rewards One Five Cash Two Five Five Prize Drop Chips Three 10 One-Star Sticker Pack Four 75 125 Dice Rolls Five 15 Cash Six 15 15 Seven 20 Eight Prize Drop Chips Eight 25 Cash Nine 150 230 Dice Rolls 10 30 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 35 One-Star Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 45 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 400 550 Dice Rolls 15 45 Two-Star Sticker Pack 16 50 10 minutes of Cash Grab 17 60 30 Prize Drop Chips 18 70 Cash 19 800 950 Dice Rolls 20 75 Three-Star Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 80 90 Dice Rolls 23 100 Cash 24 900 1,000 Dice Rolls 25 100 Two-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 26 110 15 minutes of High Roller 27 125 60 Prize Drop Chips 28 130 125 Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Jack-O’-Lantern Token 30 140 140 Dice Rolls 31 145 70 Prize Drop Chips 32 150 Cash 33 175 Four-Star Sticker Pack 34 1,800 1,800 Dice Rolls 35 250 85 Prize Drop Chips 36 300 25 minutes of Rent Frenzy 37 450 Four-star Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash 39 4,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 100 Prize Drop Chips 41 800 Five-Star Sticker Pack 42 900 800 Dice Rolls 43 3,000 Cash 44 1,000 130 Prize Drop Chips 45 1,100 Five minutes of Cash Boost 46 1,200 Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed) 47 1,300 Cash 48 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls

Four-Star Sticker Pack (Gold Sticker guaranteed)

The Pumpkin Prowl Monopoly GO event will be available from Oct. 12 to 16, so you have until it ends to collect as many of these rewards as you can.

