Moco will have her own in-game event in Free Fire starting on Sept. 10

Moco, one of Free Fire’s oldest and most popular characters, will get her own in-game event, Moco: Rebirth, starting Sept. 10.

The hacker’s ability is to tag enemies that are shot, sharing this information with fellow teammates. The Moco: Rebirth event will reveal the awakened version of the character, an outlaw who aided friend Steffi in her escape from prison. During this mission, Moco comes across an old friend who paves the way for her awakening. This event will bring a new interface, a pack of exclusive items and collectibles, and many other rewards.

Image via Garena

The Coder’s Crib, the interface inspired by Moco, will bring daily activities and login rewards such as Moco currency, which players can exchange for exclusive items. Players can collect themed costumes and exclusive Cyber Falco’s pet skin, available during the event.

Garena will reveal more details about the event soon and release a full Moco: Rebirth animation video on Sept. 17 on Free Fire’s North America official YouTube channel.

Awakened characters are special versions of traditional Free Fire characters with different abilities, skills, and looks from the original ones. For now, the game has three other awakened versions of characters: Hayato “Firebrand,” Kelly “The Swift,” and Andrew “The Fierce.”