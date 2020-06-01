June’s Free Fire Elite Pass, Fabled Fox, now available

Season 25 of the Elite Pass was released in Free Fire last night for the month of June. Players can earn plenty of rewards by completing daily missions and challenges.

The Elite Pass was introduced ahead of the update set for June 3, which will add the upcoming character Wolfrahh to the game.

Players can get rewards even without purchasing the Elite Pass. But those who buy it will earn exclusive skins, chests, and more rewards.

Screengrab via Garena

In addition to the classic and ranked modes, Clash Squad can still be played regardless of whether you’re in ranked.

This week’s rotation of limited-time game modes features Rush Hour today, Zombie Invasion tomorrow, Fully Charged on June 3, and Spray and Pray on June 4.

Two exclusive skins inspired by samurais can also be earned in the Lucky Flip until June 4. Players will have the chance to win the newest character Wolfrahh for free through the “Age of Streamers” event by logging in after the release of the next update on June 3.

The character is a game-changer who’s strengthened by getting kills or being observed in a game. Those actions grant him bonuses like headshot damage reduction and increased damage dealt to enemies. He’ll be available in two days.