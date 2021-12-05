J.X. Tiger win the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

J.X. Tiger became the 2021 Clash of Clans world champions after a convincing victory over QueeN Walkers in the grand finals today.

The team absolutely dominated across all three days of the competition to take first place and the lion’s share of the $700,000 prize pool. They cruised through the upper bracket, taking down the likes of BADZINGER, Tribe Gaming, and QueeN Walkers to advance to the grand final.

QueeN Walkers beat Tribe in the lower bracket final to set up another bout with the dominant J.X. Tiger. The grand finals were a one-sided affair, with J.X. reaching a perfect score of 15 stars from five attacks, meaning all of their attacks amounted to 100 percent damage. In response, QueeN Walkers could only get 12 stars.

Congratulations to @JXT_coc, your 2021 WORLD CHAMPIONS! 🏆🎇



What an INCREDIBLE performance this weekend and all year long!#ClashWorlds | #ClashEsports pic.twitter.com/teil2ykoPP — Clash of Clans Esports (@CoCEsports) December 5, 2021

J.X. Tiger’s Vic was adjourned as the MVP of the tournament for four 100 percent attacks. He played a crucial role in the team’s victory in the 2021 season, having finished the year with a perfect run of getting three stars on all his offenses since the August pre-qualifier.

Not only did Vic have a perfect weekend, but he had a PERFECT year in #ClashWorlds 2021! All his attacks from the August Pre-Qualifier through the Grand Final were triples! 🤩



Congratulations to Vic, your World Championship Finals MVP! 👏👏👏#ClashEsports pic.twitter.com/H3pLMid1Kz — Clash of Clans Esports (@CoCEsports) December 5, 2021

This has now been the second consecutive world finals QueeN Walkers have lost. Last year, the team fell to ATN.aTTaX in the grand finals to narrowly miss the trophy.