Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

It has a prize pool of $700,000.

Image via Supercell

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals is happening from Dec. 3 to 5. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $700,000 prize pool.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners. The tournament can be watched on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel.

Here are the brackets and match-wise results for the 2021 World Championship. The scores are being updated live.

Bracket

Here is the bracket so far.

Image via Supercell

Match-wise results

Dec. 3 (Friday)

ATN.aTTaX vs. Tribe Gaming

Tribe win by higher stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
ATN.aTTaX 1497.2 percent
Tribe Gaming15100 percent

J.X. Tiger vs. BADZINGER

J.X. Tiger win by higher stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
J.X. Tiger 1396.6 percent
BADZINGER 1296.8 percent

TOMPINAI EMPIRE vs. Aphelion Esports

Aphelion win by higher stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
TOMPINAI EMPIRE 1397.2 percent
Aphelion Esports 15100 percent

QueeN Walkers vs. Vatang

QueeN Walkers win by higher stars

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
QueeN Walkers 1498.4 percent
Vatang 1395.8 percent

ATN.aTTaX vs. BADZINGER

BADZINGER win by higher stars.

TeamsStarsAverage Overall Damage
BADZINGER1499.2 percent
ATN.aTTaX1398.8 percent