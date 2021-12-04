Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

It has a prize pool of $700,000.

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals is happening from Dec. 3 to 5. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $700,000 prize pool.

The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners. The tournament can be watched on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel.

Here are the brackets and match-wise results for the 2021 World Championship. The scores are being updated live.

Bracket

Here is the bracket so far.

Image via Supercell

Match-wise results

Dec. 3 (Friday)

ATN.aTTaX vs. Tribe Gaming

Tribe win by higher stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage ATN.aTTaX 14 97.2 percent Tribe Gaming 15 100 percent

J.X. Tiger vs. BADZINGER

J.X. Tiger win by higher stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage J.X. Tiger 13 96.6 percent BADZINGER 12 96.8 percent

TOMPINAI EMPIRE vs. Aphelion Esports

Aphelion win by higher stars.

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage TOMPINAI EMPIRE 13 97.2 percent Aphelion Esports 15 100 percent

QueeN Walkers vs. Vatang

QueeN Walkers win by higher stars

Teams Stars Average Overall Damage QueeN Walkers 14 98.4 percent Vatang 13 95.8 percent

ATN.aTTaX vs. BADZINGER

BADZINGER win by higher stars.