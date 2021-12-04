Results for the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals 2021

The Clash of Clans World Championship 2021 Finals is happening from Dec. 3 to 5. Eight teams from around the world are competing for a share of the $700,000 prize pool.
The teams will compete in a double-elimination bracket to decide the winners. The tournament can be watched on the official Clash of Clans YouTube channel.
Here are the brackets and match-wise results for the 2021 World Championship. The scores are being updated live.
Bracket
Here is the bracket so far.
Match-wise results
Dec. 3 (Friday)
ATN.aTTaX vs. Tribe Gaming
Tribe win by higher stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|ATN.aTTaX
|14
|97.2 percent
|Tribe Gaming
|15
|100 percent
J.X. Tiger vs. BADZINGER
J.X. Tiger win by higher stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|J.X. Tiger
|13
|96.6 percent
|BADZINGER
|12
|96.8 percent
TOMPINAI EMPIRE vs. Aphelion Esports
Aphelion win by higher stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|TOMPINAI EMPIRE
|13
|97.2 percent
|Aphelion Esports
|15
|100 percent
QueeN Walkers vs. Vatang
QueeN Walkers win by higher stars
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|QueeN Walkers
|14
|98.4 percent
|Vatang
|13
|95.8 percent
ATN.aTTaX vs. BADZINGER
BADZINGER win by higher stars.
|Teams
|Stars
|Average Overall Damage
|BADZINGER
|14
|99.2 percent
|ATN.aTTaX
|13
|98.8 percent