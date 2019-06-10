Impact Gaming win Guns of Boom Pro Series Brazil

The Guns of Boom Pro Series event was held in São Paulo, Brazil yesterday. Six of the best Guns of Boom teams in the world battled it out in the mobile esports first-person shooter (FPS).

The American squad, Impact Gaming, continued their dominance by winning the championship and bagging $20,000 of the $40,000 prize pool. Impact won the last Pro Series as well, which was held in Texas in April.

Lazarus, the winner of the Guns of Boom Season One Championship, were the runners-up. The final was a highly-anticipated matchup, but Impact proved to be the dominant side as they beat Lazarus 4-1 in a best-of-seven series to take home the trophy.

Since Impact won the Pro Series Texas tournament, they already have a ticket to the Guns of Boom event at ESL One Cologne this July. Because of this, Lazarus have also qualified for the event despite finishing in second place. Fans should be happy to see the season one champions qualify for the mega-event at ESL One Cologne, where they’ll join Impact Gaming and Back-to-Back (former Noble), who won the Guns of Boom kickoff event last March.

Indian team CycloneGG, a squad that fans had high hopes for, represented Southeast Asia. They absolutely dominated the weekly regional cups and many people expected them to go all the way in São Paulo. But they had a disappointing finish after they were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Eanix, another strong North American team who were the runners-up at Pro Series Texas.

Brazilian squad Brazukas couldn’t make a good impression on their home crowd as they lost to DustTwo Esports in the quarterfinals. CycloneGG and Brazukas finished in the bottom two spots and will leave Brazil with $1,000 in their pockets. The two teams have been dominant in their regions but couldn’t stop the strong international squads. They’ll certainly be analyzing their losses and hoping to better their position in the next live event.

Lazarus and Impact Gaming received byes to the semifinals because they were the top two seeded teams.

The first semifinal was played between Lazarus and Eanix, where the latter lost 3-0. But the first game of the series in Europe: Square in the control points game mode was the most exciting showdown we got to see at the tournament. Eanix and Lazarus juggled the lead in the early and mid game, but toward the end, the game got really intense. Eanix were over 50 points ahead with all three control points under their belt, but a tremendous comeback by Lazarus prevented them from taking the game. Lazarus quickly took over one control point and a triple kill by XLNC coupled with a control point capture saw Lazarus pull through by just one point. The game finished in favor of Lazarus, 1,200-1,199. Eanix couldn’t make a comeback after this defeat and lost two consecutive games to hand the series to Lazarus.

The second semifinal was between Impact and DustTwo Esports, which was once again a one-sided affair where Impact took down DustTwo 3-1. Eanix and DustTwo Esports finished in third and fourth place and received $4,000 each.

Now, Guns of Boom esports will head to ESL One Cologne this July. So far, three teams have qualified: Back-to-Back, Impact Gaming, and Lazarus. The fourth team will receive a direct invite to the event, but we have to wait and see who it’s going to be.

