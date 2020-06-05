How to watch the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 June monthly finals

The June monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 will be held from June 6 to 7. Twelve of the best Brawl Stars teams from around the world will compete for a share of the prize pool and qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.
The monthly finals were supposed to be held as a LAN event in Poland. They’ve been shifted online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Supercell also had to make several changes to its format since it’s now an online event.
Related: Brawl Stars Championship 2020 format changed due to coronavirus
The June monthly finals mark the first time the recently-released Brawler, Gale, will be open for competitive play.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 June finals.
Format
- The top three teams from Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America will compete in the finals.
- The three teams from each region will play against each other in a single-round robin format.
- All matches will be the best-of-three sets. Each set will be the best-of-five matches.
Teams
Asia
- · EZGame
- · 我が名はB-boy指定
- · PSG Esports
Europe
- · Tribe Gaming
- · CODEMAGIC Purple
- · SK Gaming
LATAM South
- · INTZ
- · B4 Esports
- · Blue
North America and LATAM North
- · ex IX Gaming
- · IX Circles
- · RED Button
Prize pool and points distribution
The prize pool and points distribution for North America and Latin America are as follows:
- First place: 50 points and $9,000
- Second place: 30 points and $2,000
- Third place: 20 points and $1,250
For Europe and APAC, it is as follows:
- First place: 70 points and $9,000
- Second place: 50 points and $6,000
- Third place: 40 points and $4,000
Schedule
The schedule for the June monthly finals is as follows:
Day one
- Asian Finals: 3am CT
- European Finals: 5am CT
Day two
- LATAM South Finals: 9am CT
- North America and LATAM North Finals: 11am CT
Stream
All matches will be livestreamed on the official Brawl Stars YouTube and Twitch channels in English.