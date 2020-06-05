How to watch the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 June monthly finals

Qualification points for the World Finals will be up for grabs.

The June monthly finals for the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 will be held from June 6 to 7. Twelve of the best Brawl Stars teams from around the world will compete for a share of the prize pool and qualification points to the Brawl Stars World Finals 2020.

The monthly finals were supposed to be held as a LAN event in Poland. They’ve been shifted online, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Supercell also had to make several changes to its format since it’s now an online event.

The June monthly finals mark the first time the recently-released Brawler, Gale, will be open for competitive play.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Brawl Stars Championship 2020 June finals.

Format

The top three teams from Asia, Europe, Latin America, and North America will compete in the finals.

The three teams from each region will play against each other in a single-round robin format.

All matches will be the best-of-three sets. Each set will be the best-of-five matches.

Teams

Asia

· EZGame

· 我が名はB-boy指定

· PSG Esports

Europe

· Tribe Gaming

· CODEMAGIC Purple

· SK Gaming

LATAM South

· INTZ

· B4 Esports

· Blue

North America and LATAM North

· ex IX Gaming

· IX Circles

· RED Button

Prize pool and points distribution

The prize pool and points distribution for North America and Latin America are as follows:

First place: 50 points and $9,000

Second place: 30 points and $2,000

Third place: 20 points and $1,250

For Europe and APAC, it is as follows:

First place: 70 points and $9,000

Second place: 50 points and $6,000

Third place: 40 points and $4,000

Schedule

The schedule for the June monthly finals is as follows:

Day one

Asian Finals: 3am CT

European Finals: 5am CT

Day two

LATAM South Finals: 9am CT

North America and LATAM North Finals: 11am CT

Stream

All matches will be livestreamed on the official Brawl Stars YouTube and Twitch channels in English.