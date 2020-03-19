Brawl Stars Championship 2020 format changed due to coronavirus

The 2020 Brawl Stars Championship’s format has been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESL revealed today.

The live monthly finals will now be played online until further notice. ESL said “the health of everyone involved, as well as their families” is its top priority. Some changes to the qualifiers and monthly finals have also been made.

March 21-22 qualifier changes

The format of the qualifiers for Korea and the EU region will remain unchanged.

The APAC and Japan region has received one change as the top two teams will now not play a final match. This is because the top two teams will be advancing to the monthly finals.

The LATAM South and NA and LATAM North region have received changes to the placement points and qualification to the monthly finals.

First place: advances to May Monthly Finals

Second place: advances to May Monthly Finals

Third place: advances to May Monthly Finals

Fourth place: 10 ranking points

April 4-5 monthly final changes

The finals will be played online and will adopt the following changes to the format.

NA & LATAM North-vs-LATAM South: Five sets, each set will be the best-of-five matches

Teams from Europe and Asia will be split into separate groups and will play with teams from their own group to prevent ping issues. This will also consist of five sets with each set being the best-of-five matches.

May 2-3 monthly final changes

The May monthly finals will be played with 12 teams. These will be split into four groups based on their regions:

Asia: First-placed team from Korea, first and second-placed teams from APAC and Japan

Europe: First, second, and third-placed teams from Europe

LATAM South: first, second, and third-placed teams from LATAM South

NA & LATAM North: First, second, and third-placed teams from NA & LATAM North

The teams will be playing within their group in the monthly finals. This is to prevent ping issues due to two teams from different regions of the world going head-to-head. Each group will see a single round-robin format between the three teams which will have five sets. Each set will be best-of-five.

The complete list of changes including changes to the placement points, prize pool, and schedule can be read here. ESL has announced the format of the May monthly finals will be followed as long as online monthly finals have to be played.