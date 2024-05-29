Squad Masters characters.
How to use MEGA Units in Squad Busters

MEGA units in Squad Busters are a confusing concept when loading the game for the first time. When you unlock one, usually by chance, it’ll appear as its window in the roster menu with no indication of how it works or how you can use it.

MEGA Units could technically be classed as pay-to-win because of their powerful abilities and how you actually get them. So, how do they work? And how can you equip one to use in your next match?

How MEGA Units Work in Squad Busters

A Squad Busters promotional image featuring Supercell characters in the snow.
Times are tough. Image via Supercell

MEGA Units like El Tigre can appear randomly during a match and have a higher chance to spawn if you are behind. There is no way to guarantee a MEGA Unit to spawn in Squad Busters, but there are some things you need to know.

MEGA Units are consumables, so if you own one and use it in the match, it’ll be gone for good. So if you have no MEGA Units available, one never spawns.

More MEGA Units can be acquired with money or unlocking them in timed events. One El Tiger MEGA Unit was given away as a pre-registration reward, along with other goodies. If you find yourself really behind and have no hopes of catching up even with the use of a MEGA Unit, maybe save using it for the next match, should it appear under more favorable circumstances.

Equally, if you have cash to burn, you can play a weaker team like Chickens to force the game to give you a MEGA Unit potentially early to clutch the win. It’s risky, but why not if you can afford it?

