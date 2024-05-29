How to get the Pre-Registration rewards in Squad Busters

Day one of Squad Busters has arrived, and those who pre-registered for the mobile game are on the lookout for where they can find the rewards that were promised to them.

These rewards include coins, the El Tigre Mega unit, a few extra chests, an exclusive emote, and an exclusive deco to spruce up your home screen. But when you play the game for the first time, where exactly are they?

Squad Busters: Pre-Registration rewards location

Get your goodies. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

To get your pre-registration rewards in Squad Busters, you must play the game for quite a bit until you finally unlock the store.

Once you unlock the store, the pre-registration rewards might not be there at the start, but as you slowly level up your account and play a few matches, it should appear eventually. I’m unsure at what level I was when it was unlocked, as I spammed matches between multiple store visits.

Either way, the rewards aren’t available at the start and are locked until you at least gain access to the store, which took me around 30 minutes to unlock after playing through the tutorial. If you didn’t pre-register, you shouldn’t get any rewards. If you pre-registered on a different account or to the one you are playing on, they might also not appear.

Squad Busters isn’t the only game to benefit from these rewards either. If you link your Supercell account, you can get skins, emotes, and items for other games across all of Supercell’s mobile library.

