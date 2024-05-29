The Supercell characters in a pink vortex floating toward Earth.
Image via Supercell
Category:
Mobile

How to get the Pre-Registration rewards in Squad Busters

Get the goods.
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 29, 2024 10:05 am

Day one of Squad Busters has arrived, and those who pre-registered for the mobile game are on the lookout for where they can find the rewards that were promised to them.

These rewards include coins, the El Tigre Mega unit, a few extra chests, an exclusive emote, and an exclusive deco to spruce up your home screen. But when you play the game for the first time, where exactly are they?

Squad Busters: Pre-Registration rewards location

El Primo, Archer Queen, and Barbarian side by side in Squad Busters
Get your goodies. Screenshots and remix by Dot Esports

To get your pre-registration rewards in Squad Busters, you must play the game for quite a bit until you finally unlock the store.

Once you unlock the store, the pre-registration rewards might not be there at the start, but as you slowly level up your account and play a few matches, it should appear eventually. I’m unsure at what level I was when it was unlocked, as I spammed matches between multiple store visits.

Either way, the rewards aren’t available at the start and are locked until you at least gain access to the store, which took me around 30 minutes to unlock after playing through the tutorial. If you didn’t pre-register, you shouldn’t get any rewards. If you pre-registered on a different account or to the one you are playing on, they might also not appear.

Squad Busters isn’t the only game to benefit from these rewards either. If you link your Supercell account, you can get skins, emotes, and items for other games across all of Supercell’s mobile library.

Read Article How to use MEGA Units in Squad Busters
Squad Masters characters.
Category: Mobile
Mobile
How to use MEGA Units in Squad Busters
Adam Newell Adam Newell May 29, 2024
Read Article Is Squad Busters pay-to-win?
Squad Masters characters.
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Is Squad Busters pay-to-win?
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır May 29, 2024
Read Article Cookie Run: Kingdom codes and coupons (May 2024) – Updated
A promotional image of various characters from Cookie Run Kingdom
Category: Mobile
Mobile
Cookie Run: Kingdom codes and coupons (May 2024) – Updated
David Gealogo and others David Gealogo and others May 29, 2024
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.