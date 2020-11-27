You have until Dec. 3 to test out the upcoming features.

The OB25 Advance Server was introduced to Free Fire yesterday and will be open until Dec. 3. Players can test out the upcoming updates and features and report bugs to help the developer smoothly release them on the live servers.

Testing out the upcoming updates and reporting bugs using the Advance Server rewards players with diamonds to get prizes.

This beta version of the game isn’t open to everyone, though. Players have to register to try it out, but the number of spots available is limited. Registrations are still open, however, so you have a chance to be among the first ones to see the upcoming content.

How to register and download Free Fire OB25 Advance Server

To get access to the beta version of the game, you have to follow a few simple steps and hope to be early enough to get access. Here are those steps:

Register using your Facebook account on Free Fire‘s official page.

Verify if you’re selected to test out the version of the game. If that’s the case, you’ll be redirected to a page featuring the APK link to manually download the update.

If you can’t find it, the link will be indicated on this page. It will require one GB of free storage.

If you’ve never downloaded an APK file before on your phone, you must first go to your Settings and enable Downloads from unknown sources, or it will get blocked on your device.

Install the APK file and open the game.

The Free Fire OB25 Advance Server will close on Dec. 3.