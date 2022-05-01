How to pre-register for Catalyst Black Early Access

Catalyst Black is a new team-based, battleground shooter from developer Super Evil Megacorp, known for its mobile MOBA Vainglory. The game, currently in open beta in select regions, will launch globally on May 25 for Android and iOS mobile devices. Players can get exclusive in-game rewards if they pre-register now to be notified when the game releases.

According to Super Evil Megacorp, Catalyst Black “combines beautiful, large-scale, PvEvP gameplay with fluid combat and a deep loadout based progression model.” It features three different modes, which support up to 24 players in five-vs-five to 12-vs-12 matches.

How to play Catalyst Black Early Access

Catalyst Black is on a regional open beta testing period. Originally available in Canada, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Finland, and Sweden, the beta expanded to Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam in December 2021. The only way of playing the game, for now, is being in one of those regions.

If you fit those requirements, Catalyst Black will be available to download at Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. You can start playing without needing to pre-register, but you will be playing a beta version of the game because it’s a testing period.

How to pre-register for Catalyst Black

Ahead of the game’s global release on May 25, Super Evil Megacorp announced various rewards for those who pre-register their devices. The rewards get better as more players pre-register, including a Flamethrower if the number of pre-registered users gets to one million. US players also have a chance of winning cash prizes. Here is the full list of rewards:

50,000 users: 500 Dust

100,000 users: Rocket Launcher

250,000 users: Star Chest

500,000 users: Astral Chest

1,000,000 users: Flamethrower

To pre-register, all you need to do is enter Catalyst Black’s website.

You should see a big, yellow button on the main screen. It reads “Pre-register now!” and clicking it will open a pop-up with a register screen.

Screengrab via Super Evil Megacorp

After entering your email, you need to select the operating system of your mobile device (Android or iOS) and make sure you read and agree to both the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. Super Evil Megacorp also notes that, by pre-registering, you agree to receive occasional email communications from the developer.