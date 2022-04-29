When does Catalyst Black release?

The game will be available globally really soon.

The developers of Vainglory, Super Evil Megacorp, has announced a new team-based battleground shooter called Catalyst Black.

The game has been designed on Super Evil’s proprietary E.V.I.L engine and will be released with three different modes that will support 12-vs-12 and 5-vs-5 matches. These are Hydra (a PvEvP mode), Slayer (similar to team deathmatch), and Eventide (players have to control an ancient fortress to achieve victory). Before jumping into the game, players can create a unique loadout from a combination of more than 30 guns, 12 abilities, 15 trinkets, and six primals. Getting the right loadout is crucial to achieving victory.

When does Catalyst Black come out?

Catalyst Black will be released globally across Android and iOS devices on May 25. It will also have complete controller support with cross-matchmaking enabled.

Players can currently pre-register for the upcoming game on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. Super Evil Megacorp is giving rewards for hitting different pre-registration milestones.