Here are the balance changes for season 18 of Clash Royale

Season 18 of Clash Royale, called Logmas, will begin on Dec. 7. It will bring new emotes, tower skins, a legendary card, and a Christmas-themed arena.
Supercell is introducing a number of balance changes with this season. The X-Bow and Guards have been reworked. Goblin Giants, Witch, and Bats have received a buff while the Barbarian Hut, Graveyard, Heal Spirit, Fisherman, Electro Wizard, and Skeleton Barrel have been nerfed.
Here are the complete balance changes, according to Royale API. These balance changes will go live on Dec. 8, a day after the new season begins.
Reworks
X-Bow
- Lifetime: 40 seconds to 30 seconds.
- Hit time: 0.25 seconds to 0.30 seconds.
- Health: 1383 to 1330.
- Damage: 26 to 34.
Guards
- Hit time: 1.1 seconds to 1.0 seconds.
- Health: 90 to 67.
Buffs
Goblin Giant
- Hit time: 1.7 to 1.5 seconds.
Witch
- Initial spawn: 3.5 seconds to one second.
Bats
- First hit: 0.8 to 0.6 seconds
Nerfs
Barbarian Hut
- Health: 1452 to 1144. Reduced by 22 percent.
Graveyard
- Initial Spawn: Two to 2.2 seconds.
Heal Spirit
- Damage: 91 to 28. Reduced by 69 percent.
Fisherman
- Health: 800 to 720. Reduced by 10 percent.
Electro Wizard
- Damage: 93 to 91. Reduced by 2.5 percent.
Skeleton Barrel
- Health: 540 to 440. Reduced by 19 percent.