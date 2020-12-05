Here are the balance changes for season 18 of Clash Royale

A lot of changes have been made this month.

Season 18 of Clash Royale, called Logmas, will begin on Dec. 7. It will bring new emotes, tower skins, a legendary card, and a Christmas-themed arena.

Supercell is introducing a number of balance changes with this season. The X-Bow and Guards have been reworked. Goblin Giants, Witch, and Bats have received a buff while the Barbarian Hut, Graveyard, Heal Spirit, Fisherman, Electro Wizard, and Skeleton Barrel have been nerfed.

Here are the complete balance changes, according to Royale API. These balance changes will go live on Dec. 8, a day after the new season begins.

Reworks

X-Bow

Lifetime: 40 seconds to 30 seconds.

Hit time: 0.25 seconds to 0.30 seconds.

Health: 1383 to 1330.

Damage: 26 to 34.

Guards

Hit time: 1.1 seconds to 1.0 seconds.

Health: 90 to 67.

Buffs

Goblin Giant

Hit time: 1.7 to 1.5 seconds.

Witch

Initial spawn: 3.5 seconds to one second.

Bats

First hit: 0.8 to 0.6 seconds

Nerfs

Barbarian Hut

Health: 1452 to 1144. Reduced by 22 percent.

Graveyard

Initial Spawn: Two to 2.2 seconds.

Heal Spirit

Damage: 91 to 28. Reduced by 69 percent.

Fisherman

Health: 800 to 720. Reduced by 10 percent.

Electro Wizard

Damage: 93 to 91. Reduced by 2.5 percent.

Skeleton Barrel