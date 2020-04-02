Heal Spirit replaces Heal potion in Clash Royale

Supercell has removed a card from Clash Royale and replaced it for the first time. The Heal Spirit card, which was first announced on April 1, wasn’t a joke and was introduced to the game earlier today.

Heal Spirit costs one point of elixir, like Heal. It summons a weak spirit that heals every allied unit around it after dying. It has the same health and stats as Ice Spirit.

Introduced in 2017, the Heal card struggled to get picked up in decks at a competitive level. It was repeatedly buffed by Supercell and then nerfed before being permanently removed from the game earlier today.

Related: Clash Royale hints at Heal card removal

This is a decision Supercell discussed several times before, so it wasn’t a huge surprise for most of the community. The Heal Spirit card was also leaked a few days ago, so its release was already expected.

Screengrab via Supercell

Heal Spirit is a difficult card to use to its full potential because the player has to plan when and where it must die to heal the right units at the right time. The amount of healing it produces is more significant than Heal, however, and the challenge caused by the death of the spirit makes the card fun to play.

“We hope that this creates a more powerful effect in the game so that more than zero percent of you use it,” the developer said. “But also, it’ll create a lot more interesting gameplay and reactions in the middle of battle.”

Players who had the Heal card unlocked have received Heal Spirit at the same level as the previous one. The card is already being picked in a large number of decks, but it’s unclear if it’ll be a part of the meta in the long term.

Although Heal Spirit was introduced ahead of Clash Royale‘s season 10, other changes and new features are expected for the launch of the new season in four days.