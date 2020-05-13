Gods of Boom introduces future esports plans

Gods of Boom (previously called Guns of Boom) has unveiled its esports plans for the future. Season three of Gods of Boom esports is not happening, the developers, Game Insight, announced in a blog post yesterday.

While the game has been building a global league featuring online and offline competitions over the past two years, handling this is “impossible nowadays,” according to the developers. Game Insight also added that it still wants to deliver an “accessible and genuine mobile esports experience” to all its players and is thus focusing on online competitions.

Gods of Boom will be integrated into various tournament formats, according to the developers. New global and regional leagues will be coming, including tournaments for different skill levels. Community tournaments will also be supported from now on.

Game Insight has also launched the closed beta of CLASH tournaments into the game. The tournament platform allows players to sign up with teams of two, three, or four players and follow the CLASH tournament bracket.

Players can even sign up as a free agent if they want to get picked up by the captain of another team. The closed beta of the platform will be open to all players who are level 45 and above.

Gods of Boom has been running esports tournaments for over two years now in a partnership with esports company ESL. Due to the partnership, the game has been played on some of the biggest stages in esports, such as at ESL One Cologne last year. The developer cut ties with ESL in August 2019, however, and had to shift its venues and schedule for season two of the esports league.