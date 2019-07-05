ESL One Cologne to feature mobile esports game Guns of Boom

In addition to the usual CS:GO action at ESL One Cologne, fans will be treated to mobile esports action this weekend.

The Gods of Boom Cologne event with an $80,000 prize pool will be held from July 6 to 7 and will feature the top four Guns of Boom teams. This will be the biggest live event for the game before the season two finals later this year. Guns of Boom is a first-person shooter (FPS) for Android and iOS devices.

Here are the four teams that qualified for the event:

Back to Back (ex-Noble): Winners of Gods of Boom kick-off

Impact Gaming: Winners of Pro Series Texas and Brazil

Lazarus: Pro Series Brazil runners-up

Knights of Honor JUGG: Winners of Gods of Boom Cologne EU Qualifiers

Guns of Boom’s second esports season has a $500,000 total prize pool, with this event featuring $80,000 of that shared between the top three teams. The winners will pocket $50,000. The runners-up will receive $20,000, while the third-place team will get $10,000.

The tournament will start at 7am CT on July 6 and at 5:30am CT on July 7. It will be broadcast live on YouTube in English and Russian.

The talent roster for the English broadcast will feature some familiar faces in the esports scene of the mobile FPS game. This includes Matt “MattAndrewsTV” Andrews, Arseniy “The Stanis” Stanis, Harry “Lethal” Thomas, Jeff “Ph0rmat” Ramirez, and Daniel “FalconeHS” Falcone.

The livestream will also have a lot of giveaways that will award viewers with cool in-game items and cosmetics, like the deadly guns, Bastion and Dolores, as well as the Kingslayer Knife.