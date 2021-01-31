Free Fire’s OB26 update release date revealed

The new update will bring a new character and mode to the game.

Free Fire’s next patch is going to drop soon. The OB26 update will be officially up for all players on Feb. 4 after server maintenance. Some of the new features coming to the battle royale were already teased by Garena and tested by players on the Advanced Server.

The date of the release was revealed in an in-game event that rewards players who pre-register for the new patch from Feb. 4 to Feb. 8. They will be able to claim a Weapon Royale Voucher and a Diamond Royale Voucher.

One of the biggest new features coming to the game with the OB26 update is new character Skyler. Inspired by famous Vietnamese singer Son Tung M-TP, the collab was already confirmed by Garena and will bring another song to Free Fire. Skyler’s active skill will send out sonic waves to destroy gloo walls.

A new car racing mode will also be introduced in the game. The new mode will a good way for players to practice their driving skills and test out the new car honk.

A mini drone is one of the features coming with the Free Fire OB26 update as well. It will be very useful for players who like to be more aggressive in the game, since they’ll be able to find all campers in hiding.

Other features will be announced in the official update patch notes in the next few days.