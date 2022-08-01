Free Fire’s 5th-anniversary celebrations include Justin Bieber performance, new map, and game modes

Free Fire’s anniversary is always the biggest event of the year—and this year isn’t any different.

Five chapters are included in the game’s fifth-anniversary celebrations: Battle, Style, Map, Hero, and Memory. With its peak day on Aug. 27, the headliner of the party will be Justin Bieber’s in-game performance, followed by a new map and game modes.

As announced in July, Bieber will be the star of the first Free Fire performance, where he’ll debut the exclusive track “Beautiful Love.” Players will be able to enjoy an interactive set-up, custom emotes, and minigames to celebrate the collab. The pop star will also become a character in the battle royale and players can win a celebratory Magic Cube with costume bundles.

To continue the big event, the new map Nexterra will be released as well. Two new game modes are also part of the event: Free for All and Droid Apocalypse. The first will have El Pastelo as the background of a 16-player battle. Players will be able to select their own weapons with the mission to eliminate enemies and earn points to win. Droid Apocalypse, on the other hand, involves converting humans into droids and also includes a point system.

More details about Free Fire’s fifth anniversary will be revealed soon.