Free Fire to host free Elite Pass giveaway in WINTERLANDS: SUBZERO event

The festive season has reached Free Fire with its WINTERLANDS: SUBZERO event. The music-themed campaign has already started and will bring activities and content to the title until Jan. 8. Aside from a giveaway of a free Elite Pass for all players from Dec. 24 to 31, other highlights of the last event of the year are the replay of DJ Alok’s “Vale Vale,” a “Let It Snow” music video, the one-vs-one Lone Wolf map, and the Jump ‘n’ Blast mode.

Winter has taken over Free Fire’s interface, which means there are now themed items, such as free room cards and the Cannibal Havoc bundle. The event’s peak day on Dec. 24 will unlock even more festive souvenirs for players to log in or play to win and the opportunity to win a free Elite Pass, one of the most coveted rewards in the game.

Christmas is not the same without jingles. That’s why Garena has decided to feature DJ Alok, one of the most popular characters in the battle royale, in a replay of “Vale Vale,” the song he performed during the Free Fire World Series 2019. The music video will be released on Dec. 23, right before the drop of the “Let It Snow” festive production on Dec. 25. Free Fire’s twist on the Christmas classic will showcase a punk rock-style song with a female drum artist.

To interact with players and encourage them to play during this time, the mobile game will also offer in-game activities that will give decorations as prizes. They will be used to build a concert stage, win a free Free Fire bundle, and create their own music remixes.

The festive campaign also marks the temporary release of a one-vs-one map from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. Lone Wolf will allow players to enter an abandoned snowy mine to fight opponents for tiered rewards.

Last but not least, WINTERLANDS: SUBZERO will bring back the Jump ‘n’ Blast mode from Dec. 31 to Jan. 8. The 14-player mode takes place in El Pastelo and players have to defend themselves with jumping shoes and one weapon only.