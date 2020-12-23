Free Fire ranked season 19 now live

Ranked season 19 in Free Fire began earlier today. It will end on Feb. 26, which gives players plenty of time to climb the ladder before it resets.
Players will receive rewards for the rank they reached last season upon logging in to the game. They’ll also receive a new rank, lower than the previous one, after a soft reset.
As usual, there are six divisions to climb in Free Fire’s classic ranked mode from Bronze to Heroic. Rewards will be given at the end of the season depending on the division they reach. The higher they climb, the better the rewards will be.
Here are season 19’s rewards:
Bronze
- Gold
- Summon Airdrop
- Scan
- Rank Tokens
- Bonfire
- Resupply map
Silver
- Gold
- Silver banner
- Summon Airdrops
- Resupply Map
- Scans
- Rank Tokens
Gold
- Gold banner
- Bonfires
- 50 percent XP card
- Gold Royale Voucher
- Summon Aidrops
- Resupply Maps
- Rank Tokens
Platinum
- Platinum banner
- 50 percent XP card
- Bonfires
- Gold Royale Vouchers
- Scans
- Summon Aidrops
- Resupply Maps
- Rank Tokens
Diamond
- Diamond banner
- 50 percent gold card
- Bonfires
- Fragment crates
- Resupply Maps
- Summon Aidrops
- Rank Tokens
Heroic
- Heroic banner
- S19 Heroic top (hides vest)
- Rank Tokens
- S19 Heroic avatar
The special division of Grandmaster, which only includes elite players, will offer an exclusive avatar and banner to the players who stayed in the top 300.
An exclusive weapon skin will also be awarded at the end of the season to players who eliminated at least one player during the season and were ranked in the top 50 percent. This skin will be special since its attributes will change the weapon’s stats, granting it more range but also less movement speed.
Meanwhile, players can still enter ranked Clash Squad matches to climb season four’s ladder. That season will end on Feb. 5 and will also offer various rewards, including an exclusive P90 gold skin.