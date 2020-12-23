Free Fire ranked season 19 now live

Ranked season 19 in Free Fire began earlier today. It will end on Feb. 26, which gives players plenty of time to climb the ladder before it resets.

Players will receive rewards for the rank they reached last season upon logging in to the game. They’ll also receive a new rank, lower than the previous one, after a soft reset.

Screengrab via Garena

As usual, there are six divisions to climb in Free Fire’s classic ranked mode from Bronze to Heroic. Rewards will be given at the end of the season depending on the division they reach. The higher they climb, the better the rewards will be.

Here are season 19’s rewards:

Bronze

Gold

Summon Airdrop

Scan

Rank Tokens

Bonfire

Resupply map

Silver

Gold

Silver banner

Summon Airdrops

Resupply Map

Scans

Rank Tokens

Gold

Gold banner

Bonfires

50 percent XP card

Gold Royale Voucher

Summon Aidrops

Resupply Maps

Rank Tokens

Platinum

Platinum banner

50 percent XP card

Bonfires

Gold Royale Vouchers

Scans

Summon Aidrops

Resupply Maps

Rank Tokens

Diamond

Diamond banner

50 percent gold card

Bonfires

Fragment crates

Resupply Maps

Summon Aidrops

Rank Tokens

Heroic

Heroic banner

S19 Heroic top (hides vest)

Rank Tokens

S19 Heroic avatar

Screengrab via Garena

The special division of Grandmaster, which only includes elite players, will offer an exclusive avatar and banner to the players who stayed in the top 300.

An exclusive weapon skin will also be awarded at the end of the season to players who eliminated at least one player during the season and were ranked in the top 50 percent. This skin will be special since its attributes will change the weapon’s stats, granting it more range but also less movement speed.

Meanwhile, players can still enter ranked Clash Squad matches to climb season four’s ladder. That season will end on Feb. 5 and will also offer various rewards, including an exclusive P90 gold skin.