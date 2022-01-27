Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS) North America spring 2022 unveiled with $50,000 prize pool

After hosting the first-ever official competition for Free Fire in North America in late 2021, Garena is returning to the region with the spring season of the Free Fire Pro Series (FFPS). The competition will have much higher stakes, as the winner will advance to the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) and mark the first time a North American team will compete on the international stage.

Registrations are currently live for the FFPS NA on the official website. The open qualifiers will begin on Feb. 5 with the top 18 teams advancing to the group stage. Here, they will be joined by the six invitees from the previous season of the FFPS. The 24 teams will compete in the group stage for the 12 slots in the finals.

The grand finals will happen from April 1 to 3 and will feature a prize pool of $50,000. The winner of the FFPS North America will move on to the play-ins of the FFWS Sentosa, which will happen on May 14.

Here, they will face off against 11 teams from around the world for the two spots in the finals, scheduled for May 22. The FFWS is one of the most-watched esports events globally, with the last edition reaching a peak viewership of 5.4 million, according to Esports Charts.