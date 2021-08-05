Free Fire partners with the Brazilian Football Confederation

Free Fire has entered into a two-year partnership with the Confederação Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), or the Brazilian Football Confederation, which will extend to all of the country’s soccer teams, including the men’s senior team.

As a part of this tie-up, Free Fire activations will be included at some of the Brazilian soccer team’s matches. Additionally, Free Fire players from around the world will be able to enjoy exclusive collaboration skins and other in-game items themed around the partnership.

The first of these will be the Brazilian soccer team’s shirts, which are blue and yellow. They’ll be available in the game as a part of the Collection Party event from Aug. 6 to 13.

“We know many of our players are huge football fans, and this collaboration allows them to celebrate their passion for the Brazil football team through Free Fire”, said Fernando Mazza, the head of operations for Garena Brazil.

CBF’s marketing director, Gilberto Ratto, feels that this partnership will benefit Brazil’s soccer teams by reaching a new audience.

“This partnership is one of the most strategic ones for CBF recently, since it will lead us closer to an extremely relevant audience for us, the gamers,” Ratto said. “With this partnership, we are planning a series of activations focused on the young crowd that will place Brazil’s football team in this ecosystem.”

Free Fire is known for major collaborations with brands around the world. In December 2020, the game partnered with Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. A character inspired by the player, called Chrono, was also introduced to the game.