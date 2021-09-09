Free Fire OB30 Advanced Server now open

The Free Fire OB30 Advanced Server went live today and registrations to download the APK are open.

Players can access the official website and register using their Free Fire Facebook account. The first round of the Advanced Server started today and it will reopen to new players on Sept. 16. For some countries, the website may show that the server closes on date.

Related: Moco will have her own in-game event in Free Fire starting on Sept. 10

The OB30 update is expected to drop in the last week of September, around Sept. 27. With the Advanced Server, players can test out new features, characters and items to report any bugs back to Garena before the update is released to everyone. By reporting bugs, players can receive diamonds as rewards.

The number of registrations for the Free Fire Advanced Server is limited, therefore only some players will receive the activation code to access the server.

Some leaks suggest that two new characters named Leon and Hasen may be the newest features coming with the OB30 update. Reportedly, Leon’s skill is the ability to regain HP after surviving combat while Hasen can reveal the position of nearby enemies when an enemy is killed.

Players who can’t access the Advanced Server can stay on top of all the new features by watching Free Fire influencers livestream their experience on YouTube.