Free Fire leak reveals potential Cristiano Ronaldo character

Free Fire leaks suggest a character will be released during Operation Chrono, which starts soon. The new character will reportedly have the same name as the event and will be inspired by Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chrono is already available on the OB25 Advanced Server under the name “Mysterious Character.” Garena hasn’t confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be the new Free Fire ambassador, but some images of the character have already been leaked.

Screengrab via Garena

The character allegedly inspired by CR7 is a bounty hunter who manipulates time to protect himself. Chrono will supposedly have a “Time Turner” skill that will block enemy attacks with a force field. The skill will also increase the development speed of Chrono and squad partners who are in the power field. Higher levels will increase speed and decrease cooldown.

Leaks suggest Chrono will be released globally on Dec. 19, but that date hasn’t been confirmed. Players will probably learn more information when the OB25 update drops on Dec. 7.

The OB25 Advanced Server also suggests the update will bring two other characters (Sverr and Snowelle), a new pet (Beaston), a new weapon (Vector), a new game mode, and Bermuda remastered.