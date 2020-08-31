Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall final teams revealed

The next stage of the FFIC 2020 Fall starts on Sept. 9.

The last 18 teams of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall were introduced by Garena today. These final teams had the best performances on the League Qualifier Stage and will now compete in the League Stage that starts on Sept. 9.

The most recent qualified teams include 4 Unknown, Critical X, United Nepal, Optimum Esports, UG Empire, Call us Lord, Total Gaming, Die Another Day, The Mutantzz, GZ Army, The Doctors, Old Skool, Soar Silently, Income Tax, Team Lava, Route Changers, K2 and Sixth Sense.

The FFIC 2020 Fall will give out a prize of approximately $68,000, with the champions receiving a little bit more than $30,000. The rest of the prize is divided into the remaining 11 teams. The squads that get the Booyahs in each match and the team with the highest number of kills also get prizes.

Related: New Free Fire character Jai revealed

The League Stage will happen from Sept. 9 to 25. The six best teams will skip directly to the grand finals while the other 12 teams compete in the play-in stage on Oct. 2. The top six teams from the play-in stage will join the others in the finals that will happen on Oct. 18 at 7am CT.

The finals will be streamed on Free Fire India’s YouTube channel. The play-in stage and grand finals will be played in a best-of-six format.