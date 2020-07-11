Free Fire hosts costume design contest with a prize of 25,000 diamonds

Free Fire launched its own costume design contest today, in which the winner will receive 25,000 diamonds. Skins and costumes are an important part of Garena’s battle royale, and now players can have their own part in the game, either by sending designs or by voting for the best costume.

Players who want to participate have to download the template available in the contest’s official website and submit their original designs until Aug. 9. After that, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 23, the designs that fit into the prerequisites will pass to the voting stage. Designs have to follow the rules listed on the website, and can’t have obscene or offensive content, promote real guns, drugs, alcohol, or have a political agenda.

Voting will be open to players on Aug. 24 and will go until Aug. 30. Players must log in to Free Fire to vote and will be able to cast 10 votes per day. One account cannot vote for the same design more than once a day.

A total of 14 designs will win different prizes. Judges will choose the top three designs from the most-voted list of Free Fire costumes. The first-place winner will get 25,000 diamonds, while second and third place get 15,000 and 10,000 diamonds, respectively. The winner of the Popularity Prize, the most-voted design that did not get into the top three, also takes 10,000. Finally, the other 10 most-voted designs get the Super Star Prize and 2,000 diamonds.