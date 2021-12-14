Free Fire hosts Christmas event with Snoop Dogg

Free Fire has teamed up with Snoop Dogg a.k.a. DJ Snoopadelic to offer a very special Christmas event. Named “12 days of Snoopmass,” the event began on Dec. 11, but players can still participate. The campaign is also a partnership with Dash Radio and Samsung, which means some of the gifts are tech-related.

The event is limited to US legal residents who are 13 years of age or older. Players who wish to participate must submit an entry on the online form. The partnership between the world-famous rapper and the world’s biggest mobile battle royale will also feature gaming and entertainment personalities like FaZe Blaze and Lexy Panterra.

“12 days of Snoopmass” will finish on Dec. 22 with an online event hosted by Free Fire and Dash Radio, which will feature sets by Snoop and DJ Wenzday, battle royale gaming sessions, and more giveaways. This campaign will also promote a charity drive to benefit the Gamers Outreach organization.

This partnership is one of many between Garena’s battle royale and personalities from the music industry. In the past few years, Free Fire hosted collaborations with other celebrities like DJ Alok and DJ KSHMR, in which both produced exclusive songs for the game and also became playable characters.