Free Fire Asia Championship 2021 peaks at over 1 million viewers

It had an average watching of over 350,000 as fans tuned in to watch the best teams from Asia lock horns.

Free Fire continues to show why it is one of the biggest esports titles in the world.

The Free Fire Asia Championship (FFAC) 2021, held from Nov. 20 and 28, peaked at over a million viewers, according to data from Esports Charts.

Vietnam’s HQ Esports, which made it to the finals through the play-ins, won the $400,000 championship after an intense seven matches. They got the “Booyah!” on three occasions and picked up 40 kills to win the tournament.

The viewership reached 1,089,311 people on the final match of the day. The average number of viewers for the tournament were 357,209.

The FFAC was introduced as a regional competition for Asia after the cancellation of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) due to health concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides the FFAC, the EMEA Invitational for Free Fire was also held last weekend. Russia’s Trident Clan was adjourned as the champions after a dominant performance, which saw them finishing in the top four in five of six matches in the finals.

The EMEA Invitational had a peak viewership of 98,790 people, while the average viewers were 32,318, per Esports Charts. This isn’t surprising as Free Fire isn’t as popular in the Middle East and Europe as it is in the mobile-first Asian markets.