First season of Clash Royale League West 2020 has been postponed

Clash Royale League (CRL) West’s first season of 2020 has been postponed, Supercell announced earlier today.

The company has revealed that the reason for the postponement of the league isn’t only due to the coronavirus pandemic but also because their 2019 esports partner, OGN America, is withdrawing from the CRL. Supercell added that OGN’s “shift came very last minute, which further fuels the need to postpone the initial start date of CRL West.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has added further complications to the league. Supercell has said that due to the virus, it had to “rethink and shift our CRL West strategy and plans.” The health of its players, teams, and staff remains Supercell’s top priority and they are taking specific measures for the same.

Supercell has estimated the new kick-off date for the tournament should be around mid-May. It also said the company will be looking for a new partner to support CRL West.

The Eastern region of the CRL will start with its “special season” on April 2. Fans in the Western hemisphere can still enjoy the action through community tournaments which Supercell has been supporting such as the ongoing No Tilt Worlds.